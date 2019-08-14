MORRELL,
Tane Leon Oliver:
Suddenly in Christchurch on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Aged 19 years. Loved 2nd born son of Leon and Vanessa. Loved brother of *Kaine, Daniel, Morgan, Oscar, Bailey'joe, Korbyn, Kyah'jade, Tara'cheylee, Charlene and Chantelle. Loved grandson of Philip and *Katherine Webb. A much-loved nephew, cousin, uncle and homie to his bro's. A service for Tane will be held at East Side Baptist Church on the corner of Yarrow street and Glengarry crescent at 10am on Saturday, August 17, 2019. (*denotes deceased)
Our two peas in a pod
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 14, 2019