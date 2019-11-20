Sylvia WILLETTS

Death Notice

WILLETTS,
Sylvia Agnes (nee Horrell):
Unexpectedly, at her home in Balclutha, on November 12, 2019; aged 73 years. Cherished life-long friend of Noel Willetts, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Nicola Willetts (Gore), Sharon and Paul Goatley (Balclutha), Gail Goble and Nolan (New Plymouth), and a treasured Nana of Grace, Eli, and Luke; Stephanie, James, and Bronson, Richard, Carlos and Aisling; Kimberley, and Dylan. At Sylvia's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to 95 Gormack Street, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 20, 2019
