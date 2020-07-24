STRATHERN,
Sylvia Margaret (Sylvie):
Peacefully at home after a short illness, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Adored mother of Alan, Murray, Graeme, and Roger. Loved grandmother of all her grandchildren. A service to celebrate Sylvie's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, July 25, at 10.00am. Messages to 23 Ethel Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on July 24, 2020