LANG,

Sylvia Anne (nee Stoddart):

Peacefully at Clare House in the early hours on July 2, 2019. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline, Kevin and Rosemary, Jay, Brent and Odette. Cherished Granna/Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Clare House for all they did for Mum. A Service will be held at the Invercargill Christian Centre (formerly the Wool Exchange), 165 Leet Street, Invercargill, at 2.00pm, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box at the service for the M.S. Society. Messages to 74 Weka Street, Invercargill.






