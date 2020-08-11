DYER,
Sylvia Jean (nee McLeay):
25.08.1929 - 09.08.2020
Sylvia passed peacefully in Dunedin with John and Jill – aged 90 years. Cherished wife of the late Graham. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jane, Jill and the late Steve Ridden. Special Nana Sylvie of Anna Dyer, Scott, Karla and Alexandra Hughes, Callum, Louisa, Isabella, and Imogen Hughes, Nicki, Gavin, Harlow and Verity Angus, Briget and Trevor Prescott. Loved sister and sister-in-law of *Murdie and *Chrissie McLeay, *Pearl and *Ron Sleeman and *Jack Forbes, *Lochie and *Effie McLeay, *Ray and *Neville Lindsay, Joan and *George Moorehouse and *Harold Poole, *Heather and *Noel Lee, Shirley and John Brown. Jocelyn and *Allan Blair, Russell and Dianne Dyer, Barry and Margaret Dyer. A loved auntie of her nieces and nephews. A friend to many. A service for Sylvia will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr. Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Thursday, August 13, the funeral then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 92 Terrace Street, Invercargill, or to Sylvia's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes The service may be viewed on www.frasersfunerals.co.nz/funeral-services/live-streams/
(*Denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020