DURHAM, Sylvia Catherine
(nee Horne):
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, aged 89 years. Loved wife of Arthur*. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Frances, and Christine Uren. A beloved grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Loved sister of Dick*, Daphne Connor, Betty Ludlow, and Dorothy Sloper. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 151 Bainfield Road, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2019