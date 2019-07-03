DOBBIE,
Sylvia Yvonne Noeline:
Peacefully at Peacehaven on Monday, July 1, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Colin John Dobbie. Mother of her beloved sons Robert and Henry Dowler. Loved mother-in-law of Rosemary and Lynn Dowler. Loved Grandma Sylvia of Shaun and Eileen, Rhys and Zita; Erin; Christine and Sean; Belinda and Matt and Great-Grandma of Lucy Rose Dowler*, April, Griffin and Carl. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Syd and Shirley Harris, Bob* and Shirley* Harris, Mervyn and Mary* Harris, Stella, and Len and Pat Harris.
Romans 5:15 Now the God
of Peace be with you all.
A service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, July 5, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's NZ would be appreciated. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 5, 2019