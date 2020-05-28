Sydney TAIT

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about John's passing, very special man and..."
    - Brent & Vicki Hollingworth
  • "Sorry to hear of the passing of John. Last saw him at a..."
  • "Sorry to hear about John, he was a great man and it was a..."
    - Keri Tatham
  • "My Deepest Sympathy to Davina and Jack and All John's..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
View Map
Death Notice

TAIT, Sydney John:
Aged 83 years. Peacefully passed away at Clare House on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Eunice*, loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Dave, Paul and Mandy, Stephen and Sheree, Andrew and Rose. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Davina and Jack Prattley, Ngaire* and Russell* Gibson, Alison and David Pollock, Ian and Trish Hardy. Loved grandfather of Nick and Kelsey, Ben, Robbie, William, Aimee, Becky, and Matthew. Please note Covid-19 restrictions apply. A service will be held at 10.00am, on Saturday, May 30, at the Avenal Park Funeral Home Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill to celebrate John's life. You are welcome to be a part of this service by viewing online at this address https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/johntait
In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or at
https://www.stroke.org.nz/how-donate
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Clare House for all their wonderful care and kindness.
(*denotes deceased)

logo
Published in Southland Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.