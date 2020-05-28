TAIT, Sydney John:
Aged 83 years. Peacefully passed away at Clare House on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Eunice*, loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Dave, Paul and Mandy, Stephen and Sheree, Andrew and Rose. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Davina and Jack Prattley, Ngaire* and Russell* Gibson, Alison and David Pollock, Ian and Trish Hardy. Loved grandfather of Nick and Kelsey, Ben, Robbie, William, Aimee, Becky, and Matthew. Please note Covid-19 restrictions apply. A service will be held at 10.00am, on Saturday, May 30, at the Avenal Park Funeral Home Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill to celebrate John's life. You are welcome to be a part of this service by viewing online at this address https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/johntait
In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or at
https://www.stroke.org.nz/how-donate
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Clare House for all their wonderful care and kindness.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020