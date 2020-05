TAIT, Sydney John:Aged 83 years. Peacefully passed away at Clare House on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Eunice*, loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Dave, Paul and Mandy, Stephen and Sheree, Andrew and Rose. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Davina and Jack Prattley, Ngaire* and Russell* Gibson, Alison and David Pollock, Ian and Trish Hardy. Loved grandfather of Nick and Kelsey, Ben, Robbie, William, Aimee, Becky, and Matthew. Please note Covid-19 restrictions apply. A service will be held at 10.00am, on Saturday, May 30, at the Avenal Park Funeral Home Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill to celebrate John's life. You are welcome to be a part of this service by viewing online at this address https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/johntait In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or atThe family would like to especially thank the staff of Clare House for all their wonderful care and kindness.(*denotes deceased)