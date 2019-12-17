JOHNS,
Sydney James (Syd):
Died suddenly at home on December 13, 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Fay. Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Rosemary, Martin, Margaret, Susan and the late Ray Teni, Helen and Dave Blanks. Loved Grandad of Kirstin and Steven, Regan and Heidi, Rory, Dylan, Emma, Kourosh and Jojo, Billy and Stacey, Briar, Lily, Cole and Shannon, Sabin, and Maya. Loved Old Grandad of Reid, Libby, Isabella, Tilly, Paddy, Joy, and Briar. As per Syd's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 180 Bamborough Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Syd's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Greatly missed by all,
may he be at peace.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 17, 2019