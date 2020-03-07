Acknowledgement

BECK, Syd:

Joyce, Alister, Tony, Susan, Barry, and families, would like to thank friends and relations who joined with us for Syd's memorial service. This was a real tribute to Syd's life and we thank you for sharing this special day with us. To everyone who has visited, shared hugs, tears and laughter, made phone calls, sent emails, brought baking, floral tributes, plants and sent cards. We thank you all. Thanks very much to Alex McLaughlin for leading Syd's service in a manner and style that was just as Syd would have liked. To Malcolm Wilson for his piping expertise, Greg Knowles for the music and Raewyn from Nesbit funerals for her help and guidance with the service leaflets. Thanks also to the Beck family friends, who volunteered and served morning tea at the service. Special thanks to his personal carer Alison Jones and the Access workers who assisted with Syd; Clutha Health First Doctors and staff who were always welcoming and professional; Heather and Doctor Ruth from the Hospice who visited the Beck household and made it so much easier for Joyce to care for Syd at home, as was his wish. Thanks also to the Holmdene Staff who looked after Syd in his final days. We are truly blessed to have been surrounded by such love, compassion and friendship at such a difficult time.



