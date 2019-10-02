YOUNG,
Suzanne Isobel (Sue):
Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on Saturday, September 28, 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Frank, loved mother of David, Peter (deceased) and Nicola, cherished Nana of Brodie and Joshua, and honoured to be known as Mumma Sue by Jeremy and Saoirse. A celebration of Sue's life will be held in Southern Lakes Funeral Chapel, 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown, on Friday, October 4, at 1.00pm, private cremation to follow. Donations to St John Ambulance can be left at the service. Special thanks to doctors and nursing staff at Dunedin Hospital. Messages to 148 Ritchie Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019