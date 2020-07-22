SNEDDON,
Suzanne Sylvia (Sue):
Died peacefully at Oxford Court Rest Home on July 20, 2020. Loved wife of the late Bob, loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Allan and the late David, loved Nana of Callum and Toya, Braedyn and Georgina, loved Great-Nana of Lillian, and Adaline, loved sister and sister-in-law of Annette and Bill, Julie and Greg, Ron and the late Bernie, loved by all her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Oxford Court for their care and support shown to Sue. A Celebration of Sue's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, at 3.00pm, on Friday, July 24, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Sneddon family c/- PO Box 5013, Dunedin 9054 or leave a message on Sue's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from July 22 to July 24, 2020