(nee Lake):

15.3.1952 - 3.11.2019

Suddenly, in her 67th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jim for 47 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Charlie and Belinda, Andrew and Francine, and adored Granny of Max, Perri, Ruby, Marley, Tyrell and little Esme. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ken and Mel, Jill and Brian, Barbara and Trevor, Noel, Neville and Mary, Isobel and Bryce, Bruce and Sally, and all her nieces and nephews. Much loved daughter of Keith and the late Joan Lake; and daughter-in-law of Donella and the late Chappie Hore. A friend of many, with a hugely generous heart and immense community spirit touching the lives of many. She will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in Patearoa Hall, 1627 Ranfurly-Patearoa Road, on Friday, November 8, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the St John Ambulance. Messages to Stonehenge, 1000 Patearoa-Paerau Road, Ranfurly 9398.







HORE, Suzanne Joan (Sue)(nee Lake):15.3.1952 - 3.11.2019Suddenly, in her 67th year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jim for 47 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Charlie and Belinda, Andrew and Francine, and adored Granny of Max, Perri, Ruby, Marley, Tyrell and little Esme. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ken and Mel, Jill and Brian, Barbara and Trevor, Noel, Neville and Mary, Isobel and Bryce, Bruce and Sally, and all her nieces and nephews. Much loved daughter of Keith and the late Joan Lake; and daughter-in-law of Donella and the late Chappie Hore. A friend of many, with a hugely generous heart and immense community spirit touching the lives of many. She will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in Patearoa Hall, 1627 Ranfurly-Patearoa Road, on Friday, November 8, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the St John Ambulance. Messages to Stonehenge, 1000 Patearoa-Paerau Road, Ranfurly 9398. Published in Southland Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019

