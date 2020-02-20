Suzanne HAINES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne HAINES.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Riverton RSA
141 Palmerston Street
Riverton
View Map
Death Notice


logoHAINES,
Suzanne Dawn (Sue):
Passed peacefully with her loving family at her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Amazing Mum of Loretta and Tilby, Anthony and Marisa. Much loved Nan of Taelah, Max, Peyton, McKenzie, Monty, Bailey and Chloe. Loved daughter of Bev and the late Massey. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Maree, and Rodger. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in the Riverton RSA, 141 Palmerston Street, Riverton, on Saturday, February 22, at 1.00pm, with private family cremation to follow. Messages can be sent to 5 Clifden Highway, Tuatapere 9620, or to Sue's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.