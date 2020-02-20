HAINES,
Suzanne Dawn (Sue):
Passed peacefully with her loving family at her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Amazing Mum of Loretta and Tilby, Anthony and Marisa. Much loved Nan of Taelah, Max, Peyton, McKenzie, Monty, Bailey and Chloe. Loved daughter of Bev and the late Massey. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul and Maree, and Rodger. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in the Riverton RSA, 141 Palmerston Street, Riverton, on Saturday, February 22, at 1.00pm, with private family cremation to follow. Messages can be sent to 5 Clifden Highway, Tuatapere 9620, or to Sue's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020