Suzanne EALES

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of Sues passing.Our thoughts are with all..."
    - Kevin Bell
  • "Sue you will be sadly missed, you looked after Kim from..."
    - Jacqueline Hewson
  • "I will miss your laughter,swearing,kindness,long chats on..."
    - pauline depaauw
  • "One heck of a straight up woman who will be sadly missed...."
Death Notice

EALES,
Suzanne Mary (Sue):
Peacefully in her sleep on Saturday October 17, 2020. Loving soulmate of the late Dick Eales, and dearly loved best friend of Graeme Jackson. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Braden and Jacqueline, Mark and Sally. Much loved nanny Goose of Bruce, Bonnie, and Moana-Alev. Loved eldest daughter of the late Bruce and Peggy Rutter. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Linda and Jim Blythe, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
'Forever walk straight and tall'
At Sue's request a private ashes interment will be held at the Tapanui Cemetery. Messages to 118 Wentworth Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 21, 2020
