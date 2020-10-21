EALES,
Suzanne Mary (Sue):
Peacefully in her sleep on Saturday October 17, 2020. Loving soulmate of the late Dick Eales, and dearly loved best friend of Graeme Jackson. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Braden and Jacqueline, Mark and Sally. Much loved nanny Goose of Bruce, Bonnie, and Moana-Alev. Loved eldest daughter of the late Bruce and Peggy Rutter. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Linda and Jim Blythe, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
'Forever walk straight and tall'
At Sue's request a private ashes interment will be held at the Tapanui Cemetery. Messages to 118 Wentworth Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 21, 2020