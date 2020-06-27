MORRIS,
Susan Jane (nee Devine):
27.06.1951- 24.06.2020
Sue passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a long journey, at Bethesda Hospice, Perth, Australia. Nature's way of taking and giving back, as Sue nursed for a number of years at Bethesda. She was surrounded by her loving husband Wayne, Stephen and Charlotte, Adam and Ella. Loved youngest daughter of the late Alfred (Andy) and Cecilia Devine. Little sister to Diane and Richard Andersen (South Carolina), Gail and the late Les Mason (Melbourne), and Wade and Judi (Invercargill).
Sue will be sadly missed
but never forgotten ......
Love is not changed by death.
And nothing is lost…
…and all in the end is harvest.
- Edith Sitwell
Messages to the Morris Family, [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on June 27, 2020