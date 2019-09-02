BYERS, Susan Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully, with family and friends by her side, at Observatory Village Lifecare, Oamaru, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, aged 70. Eldest daughter of the late John Rapson 'Jack' Byers and Doris Joan 'Tiny' Byers, loved sister of Gaynor (Gay) and Jeffery, step-sister of Karen and Shelley, a loved auntie of Felicity and Louise. Susan's family would like to thank the Drs, Nurses and support staff at Oamaru Hospital and laterly, Observatory Village, for their care of Susan. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at Whitestone Funerals, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Friday, September 6, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 21 Perth Street, Oamaru 9401.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019