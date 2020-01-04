Sue HAMMOND

Death Notice

HAMMOND, Sue:
At home on Thursday, January 2, 2020, aged 65 years. Dearly loved mother of Jared*. Loved second mother of Kelly, Hayley, Kere, and Nanny Suiee and Suzy of Maia, Hunter, Blake, Tamati, Tairau, and Aaria. Cherished friend of her Evergreen Softball family. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Tuesday, January 7, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 456 Tweed Street, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)

