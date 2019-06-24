TAYLOR,
Stuart Ronald (Bugsy):
Peacefully, on Friday, June 21, 2019, in his 69th year. Dearly loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Leah and Garth, Danielle, and Nakita; Jabin and Luisa, and Lincoln; Khan and Angie, Zykalee, Braxton, Ivy, and Milton; loved son of the late Gordon and May Taylor, loved brother and brother-in-law of Jeffery and *Ruth, Joan and *Bevan, Mary, Alan and Jennifer, *Beven and Liz, and a loved uncle. A service for Stuart will be held in Southern Funeral Home chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, June 26, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park cemetery. Messages to 273 McBride Road, RD 4, Gore 9774.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 25, 2019