SMITH, Stuart James:
Aged 91 years, of Wendon Valley, Pounawea, Gore. Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Southland Hospital. Adored and loving husband of Betty (nee Burns) for nearly 65 years. Devoted and loving father and father-in-law of Evelyn Paterson, David and Elizabeth Smith, Jennifer and Darryl Branthwaite, Pamela Graham, Raewyn and Neil Miller, Peter and Lisa Smith. Treasured Grandad of Jonathan and Carlene, Timothy, Stuart and Jess; Anna and Tim, Emily, Laura, Katrina and Charlotte; Matthew and Daniel; Claire; Jessica, Mark and the late Rebekah; Simon and Zoe, and loved Great-Grandad of Kayleigh and Joshua.
"Resting peacefully ready to meet his Lord and Saviour"
Stuart's family appreciate and acknowledge all the loving care he has received at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, over these past 2 years. A service of thanksgiving for Stuart's life will be held in the Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore, on Wednesday, October 2, at 1.30pm, leaving thereafter for the Waikaka Cemetery, arriving approximately 3.45pm.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019