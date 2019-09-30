Stuart SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies to Betty Smith and family, with all..."
    - Wilson & Shirley Orange
  • "Deepest Sympathy from myself and family in OZ. Had a most..."
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Death Notice

SMITH, Stuart James:
Aged 91 years, of Wendon Valley, Pounawea, Gore. Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Southland Hospital. Adored and loving husband of Betty (nee Burns) for nearly 65 years. Devoted and loving father and father-in-law of Evelyn Paterson, David and Elizabeth Smith, Jennifer and Darryl Branthwaite, Pamela Graham, Raewyn and Neil Miller, Peter and Lisa Smith. Treasured Grandad of Jonathan and Carlene, Timothy, Stuart and Jess; Anna and Tim, Emily, Laura, Katrina and Charlotte; Matthew and Daniel; Claire; Jessica, Mark and the late Rebekah; Simon and Zoe, and loved Great-Grandad of Kayleigh and Joshua.
"Resting peacefully ready to meet his Lord and Saviour"
Stuart's family appreciate and acknowledge all the loving care he has received at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, over these past 2 years. A service of thanksgiving for Stuart's life will be held in the Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore, on Wednesday, October 2, at 1.30pm, leaving thereafter for the Waikaka Cemetery, arriving approximately 3.45pm.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.