McKENZIE, Stuart Neil:
Passed away suddenly at Southland Hospital, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, aged 82 years. Loved husband of the late Doreen, loved Dad and father-in-law of Bronwyn and Darryl Hartley, David and Fiona , Blair and Christine, and Grandad to Kim, Ashley, Trent, Bryant, and Kazzia and their families. Loved son of the late Rowland and Violet, a loved brother and brother-in-law of Althea and Kevin Kerr and their families, also loved brother-in-law of John and Kay Richards, Raewyn and Bob Raines and their families. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held at Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, July 3, at 11.00am followed by a luncheon. A private family committal will be held at Southland Crematorium. A memorial service will also be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, 26 Stanley Street, Frankton, on Thursday, July 4, at 1.00pm, followed by refreshments. Messages to 33 Ailsa Street, Wallacetown, 9816.
Published in Southland Times from July 1 to July 2, 2019