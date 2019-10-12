McGUIGAN, Stuart:

Jean, Robyn, Lyndsay, Donald, Alan, Neville and extended families wish to sincerely thank everyone for their visits, support, cards, phone calls, food and floral tributes at the time of Stuart's passing. Thank you also for your donations to Gore St John Ambulance and Hospice Southland. Thanks to those who attended Stuart's service, to Hammond and Ryder for their professional care and compassion, to St Andrews Church family, Rev Helen Martin, Organist Doris Christie, Caterers and floral arrangements. To John Falconer and the Gore Pakeke Lions for their guard of honour. Finally, special thanks to the amazing staff at Windsor Park Care Home for your exceptional care of Stuart over the past 15 months. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



