McGUIGAN, Stuart:
On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore; aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and the late John Vercoe (Christchurch), Lyndsay and Janice, Donald and Tracy, Alan and Sharyn (all of Gore), Neville and Katie (Waikouaiti), and dearly loved Grandad of Matthew Mowat and Jenni McGrattan, Ashleigh and Brendan Goodwin, Ben, Ella and Tim; Dion, Sheamus and Keely; Tayla, Sam and Harry; and Flynn. Special Great-Grandad to Lavara-lee, Shakayla, and Ciaran.
'At Rest'
Funeral details to follow. Messages to 84C Kitchener Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 11, 2019