McCALL, Stuart Murray:
Peacefully at Rose Lodge on Saturday, December 21, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Steve Smith. Cherished grandad Stuart of Shania. Loved brother and brother -in-law of Pat and the late Ernest McCall, Irene and the late Ron Thomson, and the late Jim and Nessie, and Gladys McCall, George and Joan McCall, Mary and Alex Gow, Ellie and Henry Gow, Jack and Sylvia McCall, Albert and Dulcie McCall, Margaret and Alex Brock, Sylvia and Doug Nicholson. Special uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held in the Waikoikoi Presbyterian Church, Waikoikoi, on Friday, December 27, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Lodge for their love and care of Stuart. Messages to C/o PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019