Stuart Neville (Neville):
On Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marilyn, loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of Martin and Joanne Greenfield, Amanda and Sean Kurdziolek (Alaska), Hannah, Charlotte, and Tristan, Janine McIntyre (Gore), Emma, Caleb, and Hamish, Nichola and Brian Goodwin (Waimumu), Brody, Lewis, Caitlin, and Ethan, Kaely Greenfield (Invercargill), Andrew Greenfield (Invercargill), and Alexis; Shane and Ginny Greenfield, Kirsty Mitchell, Megan, Koby, and Nixon, Luke Reiner; Kim and Barry Shields, Aimee, Grace and Tudor Burchill, Bradley, and Abbie; Blake and Lynda (Marlborough) and the late Cushla, Daniel and Tracey, James and Hannah, and Zahlee, and Emma. A service for Neville will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, November 25, at 2.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2020