Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 p.m. 14 Craig Flat Road, View Map Death Notice



09.07.1957 - 14.03.2020

In loving memory of Steven Adams. A very loving husband and soulmate of Sharon, father and father-in-law of Dion, Delanie and Jim, Shaun and Sarah, *Alana, Nathan and Brooke, and Selwyn, Nanny Steve to Oscar, Tyrone, Adam, Te Aroha, Kaeshius, Lana, Rikihana, Neihana, Taimana, and Tilly Rose. Taken from us before his time by the mighty Clutha. Hunting, fishing and diving was his life. A hard worker, a hard man, a great mate to many.

Kua hinga tetahi totara o te wao nui. Moe mai e te Rangatira.

(A great tree of the forest has fallen).

Acknowledgements to all those who helped, the boats that went out, Lawrence St John Ambulance, Fire Brigade, and the local policeman, Craig Bennett, and especially to Mouse, and Adie who found him. A service for Steve will be held at his home, 14 Craig Flat Road, on Thursday, March 19, at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Millers Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence St John Ambulance, Fire Brigade, and Police would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Messages to 14 Craig Flat Road, Millers Flat, Roxburgh. (*denotes deceased).

Doug Nesbit Funerals Services Ltd

Balclutha, & Milton.

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



ADAMS, Steven Leslie:09.07.1957 - 14.03.2020In loving memory of Steven Adams. A very loving husband and soulmate of Sharon, father and father-in-law of Dion, Delanie and Jim, Shaun and Sarah, *Alana, Nathan and Brooke, and Selwyn, Nanny Steve to Oscar, Tyrone, Adam, Te Aroha, Kaeshius, Lana, Rikihana, Neihana, Taimana, and Tilly Rose. Taken from us before his time by the mighty Clutha. Hunting, fishing and diving was his life. A hard worker, a hard man, a great mate to many.Kua hinga tetahi totara o te wao nui. Moe mai e te Rangatira.(A great tree of the forest has fallen).Acknowledgements to all those who helped, the boats that went out, Lawrence St John Ambulance, Fire Brigade, and the local policeman, Craig Bennett, and especially to Mouse, and Adie who found him. A service for Steve will be held at his home, 14 Craig Flat Road, on Thursday, March 19, at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Millers Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lawrence St John Ambulance, Fire Brigade, and Police would be appreciated and may be left at his service. Messages to 14 Craig Flat Road, Millers Flat, Roxburgh. (*denotes deceased).Doug Nesbit Funerals Services LtdBalclutha, & Milton. Published in Southland Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers