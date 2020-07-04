RIDDEN, Stephen Kevin:
8.1.1953 - 7.5.2020
Jill, Nicki, Briget, and families, wish to express their heartfelt thanks to their extended family, friends, neighbours, work colleagues and rotary members, for the love and support shown to them following the sudden loss of their much-loved Steve. Thank you for the many messages, cards, phone calls, flowers, food and visits, and to those who participated in and attended Steve's virtual service. Thanks also for the professionalism and compassion shown by St John Ambulance and Fire Brigade staff, who attended Steve at home. Very special thanks to Annette and Robyn who assisted Jill, following Steve's death. To Wilson Fraser, thank you for your care and support to us all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our appreciation of your support.
Published in Southland Times on July 4, 2020