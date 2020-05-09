RIDDEN, Stephen Kevin:
Suddenly at home with Jill, May 7, 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill and the late Ainsley. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicki and Gavin Angus, Briget and Trevor Prescott. Adored GD of Harlow and Verity. Loved eldest son of Kevin and the late Betty Ridden. Brother and brother-in-law of Christine and the late Vaughan Smith, Denise and Harold Schreurs, Mark, Tony and Sharon, David and Christine and John. Loved son-in-law of Sylvia and the late Graham Dyer, brother-in-law of John and Jane Dyer. Loved son-in-law of the late Roy and the late Ruth Miller, brother-in-law of Barbara and Alan McKinnon and Jane and the late Win Miller. A loved uncle and friend to many.
Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes
a memory.
Steve will be sadly missed.
Funeral details to follow. Messages may be sent to 92 Terrace Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Steve's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from May 9 to May 11, 2020