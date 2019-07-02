O'CONNOR,
Stephen Andrew:
Aged 63 years. Steve passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, at home in Ipswich, Australia. Dearly loved husband and father of Sue, Wayne, Nicholas, and Kylie. Much loved number 2 son of the late John and Sylvia O'Connor. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael* and Gail, Peter, David and Lisa, Gregory, Stephanie, and Robert. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Funeral details in Australia to be advised. Messages to 264 Chelmsford Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 2, 2019