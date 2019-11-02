

MACNEE, Stephen Mark:

Ray, Wendy and Stew, Sarah-Jane and Tash would sincerely like to thank everyone for their visits, kind words, hugs, cards, heartfelt messages, flowers and food following Steve's tragic death. A special thanks to those who attended the funeral and helped to make it a special celebration of Steve's life and to his great mates who have helped the family so much in the last few weeks. As we are not able to personally thank you all please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude.



