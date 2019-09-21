MACNEE,
Stephen Mark (Millie):
(of Waihola). Tragically taken, as the result of an accident on September 17, 2019, at Outram; aged 57 years. Dearly loved and cherished only son of Ray and the late Shirley Macnee, treasured brother and brother-in-law of Wendy and Stewart Copeland (Kaitangata), Jennifer*, Susan*, a loved uncle to Sarah-Jane and Tash and a loved and respected nephew, cousin and friend to many. A service to farewell Stephen will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1.30pm in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Fairfax Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milton St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Stephen's service. Messages to 726 Kaitangata Highway, Kaitangata 9281.
(*denotes deceased)
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha & Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 21, 2019