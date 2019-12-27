Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen HURD. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Peacehaven Chapel 498 Tweed St Invercargill View Map Death Notice



Passed away at Calvary Hospital on 24 December 2019, in his 73rd year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shona. Loving father, father-in-law and Grandfather of Rob and Leah, Elijah, and Zoe. And Kirsten*, Nancy and Andrew Morriss. Loved son of Ted* and Eileen* Hurd. Loved youngest brother and brother-in-law John and Pauline*, and Christine, Margaret, Neville and Rosemary, Peter* and Cynthia*, and Jennifer and Kevin Fox. Loved and respected son-in-law of Eddie and Hilda* Heenan. Loved brother-in-law of Arthur and Gail, and Margaret (Hilda) and David Toole. Loved by his nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held on Saturday, 28 December 2019, at the Peacehaven Chapel, 498 Tweed St, Invercargill at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mission Without Borders would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 39 Ball St, Kingswell 9812.

"A patient sufferer now

at Rest."







