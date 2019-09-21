HOGG, Stephen Angus:
28.11.1955 - 7.7.2019
Fliss, Tracey, Kirstie, Julie and the rest of the extended Hogg family would like to thank everyone who supported us during and after Steve's journey. For all the kind words, visits, baking, flowers, gifts and many cards and messages sent. Thank you all so much for your expressions of sympathy and kindness. Thank you to the Southland Hospice Staff, Te Anau Medical Centre Staff and the Te Anau District Nurses – You were all amazing. Thank you also to all those who attended Steve's service and especially those who travelled a long way. Lastly thank you to Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services for helping us give our wonderful Steve the farewell he deserved.
'The mountains are calling and I must go…'
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 21, 2019