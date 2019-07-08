HOGG, Stephen Angus:
Aged 63 years. On Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Hospice Southland (after a courageous battle). Adored partner and best friend of Fliss for 11 years. Loved and treasured Dad and father-in-law of Tracey and Carey, Kirstie and Steve, Julie and Murray, and much loved Pop of George, Will, and Sam; Ty, and Kobe; Riley, and McKenna. Respected friend of Tom, Joe, and George Latta. Dearly loved son of *Gus and Pearl Hogg. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Cheryl and Neil, *Grant and Sharon, Joanne and Stephen, Ian and Toni.
"The Mountains are calling and I
must go."
A service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held in the Gore RSA function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Friday, July 12, at 1.00pm. Private Family Interment at the Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 11 Blairs Place, Te Anau 9600.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 8 to July 10, 2019