Acknowledgement

HARDIMAN,

Stephen Richard:

18 June 1941 - 5 June 2019

The Hardiman family sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, help and support both before and after Stephen's passing. To those who sent flowers, cards, letters, phoned, visited and brought food and baking this was gratefully accepted. Your kindness was quite overwhelming. A special thank you to Father Hamesh Wyatt assisted by Father Damien Wyn Williams and Father Pat McGettigan who celebrated Requiem Mass and those who attended the service. Thank you also to the Riversdale Bowling Club and Riversdale Rugby Club for the Guard of Honour at the church, the Gore Bridge Club, and St John Ambulance Service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from us all.



