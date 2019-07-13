Acknowledgement

STATON,

Stanley James (Stan):

6.7.1933 - 29.05.2019

Noeline and Stan's family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful care and support, we received on the recent loss of a loving husband and father. Our grateful thanks for all the lovely flowers, cards, phone calls and visits, your kindness was so appreciated. A special thank you to all the many doctors who attended to Stan over the years. He was always very grateful for your care and concern. His final months in the loving care of the Ripponburn Hospital and Home with Lois, and her staff was a very loving and peaceful time for him. Thank you all so much.

Stan was 85 years on this earth,

He lived his life for all hewas worth,

Helpful, kind, and caring,

Life was always for sharing.

We'll miss his humour and his smile,

Stan always went the extra mile.

God never gives pain more than you can bear,

You're now in God's special loving care.

"Rest In Peace"



Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers