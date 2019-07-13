STATON,
Stanley James (Stan):
6.7.1933 - 29.05.2019
Noeline and Stan's family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful care and support, we received on the recent loss of a loving husband and father. Our grateful thanks for all the lovely flowers, cards, phone calls and visits, your kindness was so appreciated. A special thank you to all the many doctors who attended to Stan over the years. He was always very grateful for your care and concern. His final months in the loving care of the Ripponburn Hospital and Home with Lois, and her staff was a very loving and peaceful time for him. Thank you all so much.
Stan was 85 years on this earth,
He lived his life for all hewas worth,
Helpful, kind, and caring,
Life was always for sharing.
We'll miss his humour and his smile,
Stan always went the extra mile.
God never gives pain more than you can bear,
You're now in God's special loving care.
"Rest In Peace"
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019