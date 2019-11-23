MENNELL,
Stanley William (Stan):
Passed away on November 16, 2019. Loving partner to Sylvia, loving father to Peter, Lynley, and Garry (Sydney), and loved friend of their mother Kath Mennell, loving granddad to Melissa, and Natalie (Chch); Belinda, and Jason (Sydney), loved son of Bill* and Lizzie*, loved brother to Dorothy* and Spud*, Lance* and Peg, Brian* and Heather*, Alan and Marilyn (Riverton). A private funeral has taken place. Messages to 4c Gibson Street, Timaru 7910.
(*denotes deceased)
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 23, 2019