Acknowledgement

JOHNSTON,

Stanley James (Jim):

The family of the late Jim would like to express sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for cards and messages of sympathy, and to those that came to the service to celebrate Dad's life. Special thanks to Liz Lyall for the lovely service and comforting words. Also a huge thanks to the West Otago Town and Country Club for allowing us to hold Dad's service there, and for providing a wonderful afternoon tea. Thank you also to Chris McPherson for the lovely wreath she made for Dad. Thank you to all Dad's carers and personal helpers he had. A huge thanks to Kevin and Liz from Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services for their support and guidance through this difficult time.

Loved and remembered always





