JOHNSTON,
Stanley James (Jim):
Jim sadly passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in his 95th year. Loved husband of Jessie*, and Coral*. Father and father-in-law of Coral*(Lu) and Brian* Knight (Gore), Jim (Australia), David and Margo* (Australia), Melvin and Una (Milton), Cheryl (Midge) and Tom (Oamaru), Stephen and Sharon (Oamaru). A loved Grandad, Great-Grandad, and Great-Great-Grandad. Loved brother and brother-in-law, and uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service for Jim will be held in the West Otago Town and Country Club, Maple Street, Tapanui, on Wednesday, October 16 at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Tapanui Cemetery. Messages to 40 Bushyhill Street, Tapanui 9522.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019