COLVIN, Stanley Eric:
Of Invercargill. Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in his 75th year. Dearly loved husband of Gaye. Dearly loved father, father-in-law and grandad of George and Jenny, James, Alex; Leanne, Jessie and Kyle, Jimmy; Darren and Jan, Lyron and Mandy, Ben, Samantha; Shaun and Mel, Lucas, Ryan, and great grandfather of Elijah, Kaizaih. Dearly loved son of George* and Charlotte*, beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. A service to celebrate Stanley's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, June 20, at 10.30am. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 137 McQuarrie Street, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 19 to June 20, 2020