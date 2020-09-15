BULLING,
Stanley Charles (Stan):
Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, aged 82, at Vickery Court. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, father and father-in-law of Iain and Nicky, Phillip and Wendy, Gillian and Richard, Simon and Emma. Grandad Stan to Jamie, Michaela, Nicole, Sarah, Dana, Maia and Sophie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary* and Stewart* Webb, Laurence Jackson*, Valerie and Colin Saunders, Ian and Vicky Williamson, Barbara and Allan* Fraser, Marj Fox and Avis Williamson. Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's Southland would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A private family service will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, Friday, September 18, at 10.30am. Due to current Covid19 restrictions, the service can be viewed via livestream link – frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams Messages to 32D Lowe Street, Invercargill or to Stan's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2020