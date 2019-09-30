TOHIARIKI, Sonya Stacey:
Suddenly on September 26, 2019; aged 72. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Temana and Maria, Juan and Lyiza, Tracey and Phil, and Manuel. Adored nana and great-nana. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Tony* and Ngaire, Denise*, Terry and Helen, Fiona and Steve, Michael*, Brendan*, and Vienna. Loved by all Tohiariki and Kotuhi whanau and all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Sonya's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Wednesday, October 2, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 220 Regent Street Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019