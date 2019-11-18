Shona HAMILTON

Guest Book
  • "Dear Murray Girls and all the family thinking of you at..."
    - Sheryl Galbraith
Service Information
Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034897756
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Death Notice

HAMILTON,
Shona Florence:
On November 15, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family; aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Murray, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Craig Robertson, Jennifer Hooper, and Lynette and Shane Whaanga, adored and treasured Grandma of Nicole, and Hayden; Jacoby, Jannah, and the late Shase; and Makai, and Coen, also a friend of ex son-in-law Shane.
'Will be sadly missed and treasured forever'
A service for Shona will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.30pm, on Friday, November 22, followed by private cremation. Messages to 48 Carlyle Road, Mosgiel 9024.

