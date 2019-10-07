DONALD, Shona Mary

(nee McAtamney):

Of Ranfurly. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 5, 2019, in The Maniototo Hospital, Ranfurly. Dearly loved wife of Joe, mother of Jeremy and Brydie, mother-in-law of Kiri and Sam, much loved Nana of Wiremu, Sophie, George, Kingsley and Harben. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society of New Zealand may be left at Shona's service. A service to celebrate Shona's life will be held at The Ranfurly Stadium on Thursday, October 10, at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment.

'Shona was a very special lady and will be deeply missed by us all.'

Message to: 17 Wells Street Ranfurly 9332.



