CALVERT,
Shona Beryl (nee Cain):
Peacefully at Clare House, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. In her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Frank. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Brenda Stuart (Ashburton), Alistair and Kay, Judy and Steve Murch (Alexander), Sally (Australia), Irene and Kembal Davis. Loved granny of the late Brendon and Paula, Grant, Mark and Samadhi; Scott and Fiona, Ian and Elena, Peter and Anna; Carrie and Hamish, Mike and Julie; Daniel and Crystal, and Grace. Loved great-granny of her 17 great-grandchildren. A loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Shona's life will be held in the St David's Church, Regent Street, Invercargill, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to "The Calvert" Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020