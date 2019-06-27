YOUNG, Shirley Allison:
Peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Albany House, Gore, in her 84th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of the late John, loved and respected Mum and mother-in-law of Christine and Nathan Leitch (Invercargill), Lynda and Graeme Irving (Gore), the late Allison, and Pamela Young (Rangiora). Loved by her only surviving brother and sister-in-law Ritchie and Nancy Stewart. Loved Nana of Johanna, Cassandra and Kaleb Leitch; and Jessie, and Abbey Irving. A private service for Shirley will be held in Southern Funeral Home,
106 Hokonui Drive, Gore. Messages to 33 Eccles Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on June 27, 2019