STEVENS,
Shirley Anne (nee Cross):
Late of Balfour. In her 84th year. Peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home, Gore. Loved wife of Ernest* Stevens, loved mum and mother-in-law of Geoff and Lois, Karen and Robert, Murray and Robynne, Blair and Vanessa, Gary and Maria. Loved nana of Nicola and Brad, Renee, Hunter and Maya, Molly, Hattie, Sophie, Ben, Katie, Matthew* and Joshua, Anton, and Sacha, loved great-nana of Charlie Rose, Ava, and Violet.
"A brave and courageous lady now at rest"
During these uncertain times we ask that only family and close friends attend Mum's service which will be held in the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, March 24 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Please contact family if you wish to attend on (03) 208-7003. Messages to 8 Takahe Terrace, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020