OFFICER, Shirley Amy:
On August 4, 2019, peacefully at Essie Summers Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Les. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Angus and Jason, Warren and Val, Graeme and Sharon, Russell and Alison, David and Laila, Trudy, and Allan and Michele. Dearly loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Officer family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Thursday, August 8, at 10.30am.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 6, 2019