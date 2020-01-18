NICOL, Shirley Norene
(nee Carson):
Fay, Murray, Sharon, and their families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for their kindness and support in the passing of a loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana Nic. To those who attended her service and travelled from afar, we are truly grateful. To those who sent flowers, cards, baking, phone calls, messages and made donations to Balclutha St John Ambulance, it is very much appreciated. A very special thank you to everyone at Clutha Views Lifecare for your care of mum, it is very much appreciated. A very special thank you also to Liz Lyall for her lovely service and to Raewyn and the team for all your care and assistance. Thank you to the Kai Promotions ladies for serving the lovely afternoon tea. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of thanks from us all.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 18, 2020