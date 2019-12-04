NICOL, Shirley Norene
(nee Carson):
On December 1, 2019, at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Don, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Fay and Gary Maguire, Murray and Jenny, Sharon and Michael, and the late Donna, much loved Nana Nic of Gavin and Shelley, Kelvin and Cheryl; Katrina and Dain, Royden and Dee; and Regan; Great-Nana Nic of Jayden, Sam and Amanda, Sean, Kobi, Keanu, Ollie, Bella, and Isla, Great-Great-Nana Nic of Bailey, and Archie. Much loved sister of Spencer, and Gilda and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service of farewell for Shirley will be held on Friday, December 6, at 1.30pm, in the Kaitangata Community Centre, Exmouth Street, Kaitangata, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Shirley's service. Messages to 20 Wyre Street, Kaitangata 9210.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 4, 2019